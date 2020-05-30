AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will host their annual meeting on Tuesday, June 16, from 6:30-8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Main Library, 603. S. Jackson St. In case of poor weather, the meeting will be held in the Assembly Room of the Main Library.
During the meeting, the friends will conduct yearly business, which will be followed by a presentation from Chuck Knox on the renovation and restoration of the historic Main Library.
In order to maintain safe social distancing, the library asks that those attending register for the meeting online at tinyurl.com/EPLfriends2020.
Seating will be provided, but those attending should feel free to bring their own snacks or drinks to enjoy during the meeting.
