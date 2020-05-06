MUNCIE — Thanks to a Ball State University immersive learning experience titled i-Made, Waterloo resident Jacob Burris helped bring creative architectural designs closer to reality while serving the Muncie community.
Burris is a second-year architecture graduate student who spent the semester producing and fabricating i-Made students’ architectural designs. Through sawing, sanding and staining, Burris took computer designs and helped transform them into assets for the community.
Of the various projects in the course — including exhibitions, farmers market improvements, transportation enhancements, and pop-up mobile libraries — Burris worked specifically on building an innovative entrance threshold for Madjax, a community partner, plus finishing the wood used in modern benches for a local cultural center, Minnetrista. He also worked on the local farmers market sign.
As Ball State took aggressive measures to mitigate the threat of COVID-19, Burris completed the remainder of the immersive learning course remotely and collaborated with community partners virtually. His in-studio production and fabrication work has been postponed, but community partners are able to fulfill some of the in-person demands at their work sites. The final products will be completed next semester.
“Ball State has provided me many opportunities to participate in design-build projects and engage with communities here in Muncie,” Burris said. “I place a lot of value on the experiences and relationships I have made here, and it’s always gratifying to know that I have contributed to making a difference for people in the community.”
The immersive learning experience — led by Associate Professor of Architecture Kevin Klinger — has more than 10 industry partners that contribute professional expertise and materials that bring the students’ designs to life. The i-Made title stands for Indiana, information, and individual, the three critical elements of the project.
“We implement a forward-thinking methodology called design through production that allows students to see the entire process of realizing architectural work,” Klinger said. “Students conceptualize ideas and then work directly with producers who provide feedback and mentorship until the design is a physical product.”
In addition to building final products, Burris also assisted the initial design process. He provided feedback and suggestions to undergraduates in the project as they created their community-focused designs. Community partners that Burris worked with include Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association (hardwood is the state’s largest revenue crop), Midwest Metals, Muncie’s Madjax, Minnetrista, and more.
EcoVantage in St. Joe also donated thermally modified Indiana hardwood lumber, which was sourced from sustainable forests and, due to thermal modification, much more durable in outdoor settings.
“The impact is manifested in that we are providing students empowering opportunities to be civically and regionally minded, to tap into a global network of knowledge, and to make a difference where they live at college,” Klinger said. “Both students and industry benefit from this exchange of ideas.”
Following graduation, Burris plans to work for an Indiana architecture firm and eventually pursue an architectural license within the next five years.
Klinger said he is glad to help students find their passion and purpose at Ball State.
“Seeing the students’ inevitable enthusiasm and leadership when they realize their responsibility and capability to make an impact is incredible,” Klinger said. “I try to light their fire and then take a step back and watch them take over.”
Funding for the immersive learning project includes the generous support of the Shaeffer Fellow Endowment.
