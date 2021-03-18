AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
A total of 24 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 3.4 per day. Thursday marked the 21st consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,954 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include one between 11-20 years old; one between 31-40 years of age; three between ages 41-50; and none over the age of 50.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
