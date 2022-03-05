AUBURN — Kimberly Rufner has joined the staff at Auburn salon A Cut Above and More.
Rufner has been a licensed esthetician since 2020, graduating from The Salon Professional Academy of Fort Wayne. She offers services including facials, lashes, brows and massages, with additional services to come, she said.
She joined the salon in February. Before becoming an esthetician, she had worked in health care for 13 years.
A DeKalb County resident, Rufner is married to her husband, Stew, and has two sons, ages 4 and 15, and 13-year-old triplet daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.