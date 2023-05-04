AUBURN — Sandra Tamez has joined the Auburn Main Street board of directors.
“We are so thrilled to have her join our team and share her knowledge and experience with us,” said Auburn Main Street executive director Ann Finchum.
Tamez lives in Auburn with her husband, Matt Tamez, who is a sergeant for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and their three children. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication with a minor in public relations.
Tamez is a community development planner and has been working with Region 3A Development and Regional Planning Commission for almost nine years. She provides communities across six counties in northeast Indiana with grant writing, planning and administration as well as community and economic development assistance.
She grew up on a large farm in Noble County, showing horses and hogs in 4-H. She made DeKalb County her home in 2011. She participated in the third cohort of DeKalb LEADS, is a member of the PTO at J.E. Ober Elementary School and attends County Line Church, Garrett.
Tamez enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, gardening and exercising. She is excited to serve on the Auburn Main Street board not only because of her passion for downtown Auburn but also to aid in preserving the Historic Downtown Auburn that the community loves, Auburn Main Street said in a news release.
Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant historic downtown, rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
For more information, check out social media @AuburnMainStreet and the website, AuburnMainStreet.org.
