AUBURN — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, honored four outstanding senior students as DeKalb County DAR High School Good Citizens Saturday at the Waterloo Public Library Community Room.
Named as Good Citizens were Eastside High School’s Rowan Tinker; Elizabeth Kruse of Lakewood Park Christian School; Ava O’Connor of Garrett High School; and Travers Mason of DeKalb High School.
DAR member Lisa Conrad, the chapter Good Citizen’s chairman, gave a detailed review of how each student was nominated and selected by the faculty to represent the school . Each candidate had to submit an informational essay about his or her activities, extra-curricular projects and future plans.
Grades and letters of recommendation also were considered. Students had the option to write an essay on a sealed and monitored topic. Whereas some years, the topic relates to national and international affairs, this year, the topic focused on the qualities of being a good citizen. Conrad introduced the students, stating, “These four young people represent the very best leaders of the next generation.” She presented each student was with a framed certificate, pin, flag, and a monetary reward.
Elizabeth Kruse
Kruse is the daughter of Andrew and Kathie Kruse. She plans to attend Huntington University to study art, a subject in which she has excelled and won awards for numerous graphic and design competitions. She has also won recognition for her 4-H involvement, volunteered at the Image of Hope Ranch, and went on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic where she organized and conducted an art camp.
In school, she has participated in theater, music and art activities, lettered and played on the soccer and tennis varsity teams, served as class president, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Among her awards, she won first place in the Congressional Art Competition for the 3rd District of Indiana. As an art teacher, she hopes to help young people “unleash their creativity and inspire them … to keep a growth mindset and not to get discouraged.”
Ava O’Connor
O’Connor is the daughter of Bill and Jenny O’Connor. She is a member of the National Honor Society, is an active member of student council, is FFA president, and is a three-time Tri Kappa Award winner. Among her credits, she is the 2019 FFA Quiz Bowl champion and 2021 District 3 FFA talent winner.
She is active in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and as the current Miss Garrett 2021, volunteers and participates in programs throughout her hometown.
She is involved in dance and dance competitions, where she has won numerous awards. Having been in dance for years, she helps instruct with choreography. She is involved in cross country track and is a lifeguard (CPR certified) at the Garrett Community Pool. She plans to attend Purdue Fort Wayne and earn a degree in elementary education.
“I strive to make time for others and serve them in any way I can that may brighten their day,” she said.
Letters of recommendation about O’Connor highlighted her dependability, service and leadership skills.
Rowan Tinker
Tinker has been involved in varsity football and basketball cheerleading since her freshman year and is currently squad co-captain. She has consistently won first place honors in cheerleading competitions. She is a four-year active member of student council and is president of the National Honor Society.
She is a member of DeKalb’s VOICE and a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist. Recently she was awarded the 2022 Lilly Endowment Scholarship given by DeKalb Community Foundation in recognition of her high academic record, achievements and leadership.
She has been involved in DeKalb County 4-H, and in 2019 was Champion Senior Sheep Showman. Tinker is active in FFA and currently serves as District 3 FFA president. Tinker has taken courses at Ivy Tech, Trine, and Indiana University South Bend in landscaping, agriculture, English, chemistry, and calculus.
She has been an intern at Parkview DeKalb Hospital’s inpatient pharmacy and plans to pursue a career in pharmacy. Already she has been accepted into the pharmacy programs of Butler University, the University of Findlay, and Manchester University. The daughter of John and Angie Slentz and Jared Tinker, she actively volunteers in church programs and hometown projects.
Travers Mason
Named DeKalb County DAR Good Citizen, Mason’s resume and entries have been forwarded for state competition. Mason is active in student council and has served as president of his 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade classes. He has earned superior honor roll level and is president of the National Honor Society.
He has participated in the Academic Super Bowl all four years and been a member of the speech team and show choir. He has won science fair competitions, advancing to state finals. He has participated in school plays in addition to running and earning varsity letters in cross country, track and tennis. He is active in his church youth group and church choir.
As a member of the DeKalb Jazz Band, he has won gold medals in District and State ISSMA solo trumpet competitions as well as in State ISSMA violin competitions. As principal violinist in the Fort Wayne Youth Symphonic Orchestra, he has played advanced level repertoire and served as leader for the violin section.
Mason has been involved in Boy Scouts most of his life. He is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood.
“I know the value of cheerful service … and realize the importance of giving back to our respective communities,” he said.
He plans to pursue undergraduate studies either at the University of Notre Dame or Purdue University and continue on to medical school and become a physician. He is the son of Kate and Dr. Tom Mason.
Prior to honoring the students, Chapter Regent Nancy Brickley opened the meeting and led the opening ritual with the help of Chaplain Jan Dantzer. Activities of the previous meeting were reviewed, and Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report. Correspondence included a thank you letter from the Veterans for the Chapter’s December donations to women veterans. Brickley presented newsletters and information from state and national officers regarding chapter membership, the DAR Museum Outreach, and the new Indiana DAR state website. Joyce Phillips, Rachel Roberts, Jan Dantzer, and Karen Bash served as hostesses. The next meeting will be March 12.
