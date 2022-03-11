AUBURN — Dressed in new, button-up white shirts accented with blue and white striped ties, five McKenney-Harrison Elementary School students shared the virtues of being “true gentlemen” during dinner Thursday night.
The dinner inside the cafeteria at the school capped off eight weeks of learning the qualities every “true gentleman” should aspire to have.
The students met their guests — a special female in their life — for dinner at the front entrance of the school and escorted them to the cafeteria one-by-one before serving them a freshly prepared meal.
The Bulldog Gentlemen, as they are referred, to have spent the past eight Thursdays after school with Principal Justin Hoard learning the lessons of being “true gentlemen.”
The students consisted of fifth-graders Bo Stirlen, Charles Naragon and Maddux Wilcox; and fourth-graders Mason Hutchens and Landan Zipfel.
“These are great kids,” Hoard said. “I have seen a lot of growth in them over the eight weeks.”
Each of the students were selectively chosen for their leadership skills, which were exhibited throughout the school year.
Hoard said some of those skills were hidden and harder to see, but the group had come together over the eight weeks to build a friendship.
In learning the qualities of being a “true gentlemen,” the students first learned a John Walter Wayland poem, “The True Gentleman,” which they recited before dinner Thursday.
From there, they learned proper manners, how to shake hands properly while greeting someone, proper dress, including tying a tie, and dinner etiquette. The group also learned how to prepare a lasagna dinner.
Each of the students agreed that learning to tie their tie was probably the most challenging part.
Wilcox said it took him about two weeks to get the hang of tying his tie.
Before dinner, Naragon said what he was looking forward to the most was enjoying the lasagna the students made.
Hoard said the goal of the program was to provide the students with skills they can use for a lifetime.
His hope is that the fifth-graders will take the skills they have learned and continue to practice them as they become sixth-graders at DeKalb Middle School. His hope is that Hutchens and Zipfel will return to lead a new group of Bulldog Gentlemen next year.
This is the first year for the after-school program. Hoard said he is hoping to continue it next year.
The program has a second eight-week component, which teaches students the importance of being involved in the community philanthropically.
The school provided each of the students with their white shirt and tie. Hoard said there are plans to take the boys to a fancy restaurant in the near future.
“That will give us another chance to practice our skills,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.