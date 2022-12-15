WATERLOO — Gangway, Pirates of the Caribbean — here come The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree.
Students in the DeKalb High School theater department are ready to set sail this weekend with their latest production, “The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree.”
Students in the theater arts classes have built a three-masted schooner in the school’s auditorium. The schooner becomes the set for 36 performers to bring to life this classic pirate tale.
“The kids have just had a plain blast coming to rehearsal and getting a chance to play pirates,” said director Jed Freels.
“I love their energy and the fact that they get the message of the show. Anyone can be whatever they want in life, in spite of what society expects us to be.”
The story starts when a crew jumps ship upon sighting the pirates in the distance. Captain Jennings, played by Clayton Brown, is left with a makeshift crew of motley prisoners and Fergus (Kaiden Wisehart), a sailor who can’t swim, to protect his wealthy passengers, the Prescots, from the inevitable attack. Captain Bree, played by Maya Sells, and the lady pirates take over the defenseless Kayla May.
This musical comedy features a host of characters on deck and a Bill Francoeur score. Along with Captain Bree’s crew of mean and nasty mates, the show finds the haughty Professor Bidwell and the pretentious Madam Prescot, played by Leah Samuelson, constantly battling for special treatment and respect from the pirates. Samuel Prescot (Ewan Wells) masquerades as a girl to avoid becoming shark bait, and Julia Prescot (Jozie Vanderhorst) bursts with desire to join the lady pirates, much to her aunt’s dismay.
After the pirates send Thomas, the cabin boy, out to sea with a ransom note demanding gold from the British in exchange for the Prescots’ lives, they amuse themselves by auctioning off the male prisoners to do their dirty work and showing Julia the ropes of pirating.
But what is in store when Thomas returns with a British fleet, set on hanging the pirates for their deeds? Madam Prescot and Bidwell are equally set on seeing Captain Jennings hang for his defenseless approach to the lady pirates.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at Showtix4u.com.
Cast members include: Maya Sells, Olivia Woodcox, Kya Blomeke, Regan Nordman, Lizzie Buchs, Claire Woodcox, Kyana Krontz, Amarra Nester, Elizabeth Allen, Lilly Saurbeck, Mackenzie Taggart, Molly Reasner, Aurora Miser-Buhite, Isabella Barton, Zoey Smith, Addison Roberts, Alice Chitwood, Leah Samuelson, Ewan Wells, Jozie Vanderhorst, Clayton Brown, Kayden Wisehart, Gabe Barton, Evan Pfefferkorn, Gabriel Chieotera, Silas Refner, Landon Orsi, Jonathon Ballard, Veronicka Bauman, Sally Ann Wiley, Kayla Roberts, Keenan Brown, Taylor Reeves, Tristan Orsi, Owen Holwerda, Titus Refner, Emma Lepper, Isabella Karch, Anna Brindle, Braya Keen, Mariah Wright, Ella Hathaway, Zera Utnage and Linzee Ramer.
