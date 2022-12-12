AUBURN — In and around DeKalb County, it’s fairly rare for police officers to be involved in an exchange of gunfire with criminals.
There have been enough situations, however, that thanks to a federal grant, police now have a tool to keep officers safe and perform rescue operations, even when under gunfire.
With a $279,916 Strategic Homeland Security Program grant, the Auburn Police Department was able to purchase an armored Lenco Bearcat unit. The SHSP grant was only available for vehicles of this type, Auburn Police Department Capt. Sean Miller explained.
Tipping the scales at 20,000 pounds, the Bearcat arrived in early November.
One of the grant requirements was that the unit be multi-jurisdictional and able to respond throughout the four-county area when needed. Auburn Police collaborated with police agencies throughout DeKalb County as well as the LaGrange and Steuben sheriff departments, Miller said.
In recent years, there have been hostage situations and instances of officers taking gunfire.
Outside of Allen County and the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police is the only area agency with an armored unit, which could take hours to respond.
“This has the capability of handling whatever situation we may run into within 20 minutes,” Miller said. “When you have the potential to save lives, that is where this thing is invaluable.
“When you look at the four-county area, one of the biggest needs we have had, there is no armored vehicle in any of these counties until now,” he added.
“Our response time, even over to LaGrange, is 45 minutes versus 3-1/2 hours. When you’re actively taking rounds or somebody needs to be rescued, you can’t put a price on somebody’s life.”
While dark in color, Miller described the unit as “Just a big squad car. It’s just here to protect officers. It doesn’t make us more militaristic. If anything, this is going to be used to de-escalate a lot of situations.”
To date, the unit has not been used in an emergency situation. It was in the Auburn Christmas parade and was on display at a Christmas toy giveaway in late November.
“Thankfully no,” Miller said when asked if the vehicle has been deployed in an emergency situation.
The intent of the vehicle is protective, he said. Police opted to not respond with it during recent standoff incidents outside of Auburn or in Noble County for fear of escalating those situations.
“You bring it there, it looks like an escalation, but realistically, it’s big body armor,” Miller explained. “It doesn’t have any weapons on it. There’s nothing mounted to it. It is nothing more than a big piece of body armor.
“It is a rescue vehicle. It’s not meant to be militaristic,” he emphasized. “It’s not meant to be scary to anybody. That’s why we’ve done the events where we let people come on through.”
The vehicle features a high wheel base to respond in flooded areas and has a powerful winch and ram on the front to either pull or push trees and debris out of the way.
“Due to the things we did put on it — the higher wheel base, the winch on the front, even the ram on the front — can all be used in natural disasters,” he said.
“If we have tornadoes or if we have flooding, it has a high enough wheel base so we can push through a lot of those obstacles.
“If we need to get somewhere to rescue somebody out in the county, we can take that winch and move very large trees out of the way,” Miller stated. “If we have to drive across a flooded area, we can do that.”
Twelve people wearing full body armor can fit inside the Bearcat, but up to 30 people could fit inside in a rescue situation, Miller said. Inside, the unit features bench seating and upgraded lighting, similar to an ambulance.
Miller and Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger trained with the Bearcat, with instruction from Lenco representatives. They brought those lessons back to the police department for operational protocols.
In January, the department will train with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Wayne Police Department — who also have Bearcat units — for more detailed instruction.
“With an armored vehicle, it allows us to get to a scene quicker, safer,” Miller said. “Without armor, you really have three options: you could not respond at all because it’s completely unsafe to do so, which really isn’t an option for law enforcement; you could respond and start sacrificing officers to get an objective completed; or three, you could respond, hold and wait on somebody who has an armored vehicle.”
Miller understands the stigma that vehicles like the Bearcat can convey.
“People associate armored vehicles with having super high crime rates to justify it,” he said. “While Auburn is a safe city and we do not have certain types of crimes that the bigger cities do have, we do have certain incidents.
“We just had one where we had a shooting here in Auburn. Thankfully, no one was injured, no was hurt and the suspect was taken into custody.
“That could have ended differently,” he said. “It could have ended in a barricade. He could have continued to shoot. This vehicle would have allowed us to end that situation safer and quickly.
“That shooting, that male was not from DeKalb County. He was from Fort Wayne. He came up here to cause issues,” Miller continued. “As a police department, we need to be prepared to handle whatever situation may arise. I think the citizens expect that from us.
“My goal is to never have to use it,” he said. “I hope we never have to use this thing because that means no one was injured. Nobody is in the threat of losing their life or there wasn’t a natural disaster.
“That’s a perfect world, but we have to plan for the worst,” Miller stated. “The citizens of Auburn expect us as a police department, when you call, that we are able to deal with properly, professionally and safely with any kind of incident that may occur.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.