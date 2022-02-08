AUBURN — After months of discussion back and forth and waiting, Auburn Renewables’ tax abatement approval with the DeKalb County Council again came down to one vote.
After ending in a 3-3 tie during the Jan. 11 DeKalb County Council meeting, the issue to grant Auburn Renewables a 10-year tax abatement for its solar project west of Auburn was approved Tuesday morning after another half hour of discussion by a 4-3 vote.
The deciding vote came down to Councilman Dave Yarde who switched his “no” vote from Jan. 11 to a “yes” vote on Tuesday. At the Jan. 11 meeting, Yarde said he mainly voted against the issue because of the lack of jobs it would bring to the county.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Yarde said he revisited the jobs issue over the past month and changed his decision. He said he looked at how industry is changing with automation and not solely depending on employees to do the work, as the unemployment rate in the county hovers under 1%.
He said tying jobs to tax abatement qualifications is something that the council’s tax abatement committee needs to revisit as more and more employers are automating more to keep up with the demand.
The council’s tax abatement committee will be meeting in the coming week to begin discussion on changing the qualifications for granting tax abatements within the county.
Auburn Renewables will only be hiring one employee to oversee the new solar array off of C.R. 19 which encompasses 55-acres of current farm land. Crews have been working on the project since last summer with hopes of having it online yet this year.
Several of the council members had strong feelings against the abatement, which has been the topic of discussion at many of the meetings. Councilman William VanWye, a local dairy farmer, was strongly opposed to the project and other potential developments because it takes away farm land within the county.
“My issue is farm ground is being used up,” he said. “I can’t support a tax abatement when we are losing ground.”
Council members Amy Prosser and Eldonna King have also been harsh critics of giving tax abatements.
King said although she is for solar energy, she believes the county’s tax abatement structure is set up in a fluid manner. During the Jan. 11 meeting, King said she wasn’t for expanding tax abatements, but believed lower taxes was the way to go.
Prosser has been against the abatement from the start, publicly saying she believes that instead of abating taxes for new companies, the county should look at lower taxes for all companies.
“I have a concern we will lose the culture that makes DeKalb County what it is,” she said Tuesday in reference to solar projects coming to DeKalb County.
Before the vote, Council President Rick Ring highlighted the last four tax abatements approved by the council and the number of new jobs each of them brought to the county. Each of the four mentioned brought between two and six employees, with the latter hiring more than was originally expected.
“We asked Auburn Renewables to hold off on a decision and they have been gracious enough to do so,” Ring told the council as he had several times before. “The fact it is in is our issue, not theirs. We kept asking them to wait.”
Auburn Renewables first brought the abatement request to the council in July 2021 before construction on the project began. It was at that time that the council and County Commissioners asked Auburn Renewables to give them time to develop a solar ordinance for the county, as larger developments were looking to locate in DeKalb County.
The council and commissioners have worked closely with Rudi Eidam, an agent for the Sweitzer Family Office, representing Auburn Renewables during the process and the company has patiently waited for the final vote.
On behalf of the Sweitzer Family Eidam said they were pleased the abatement passed and they are looking forward to the projects completion.
The 10-year abatement is 100% for the first year on personal property. After the first year, the county would receive 10% of the new taxes generated and then an additional 10% until the abatement is complete. At that point, Auburn Renewables would pay 100% of the assessed value of the land.
The county will also receive $245,475, split into three payments to make up for the lack of new employment with the project as an economic incentive. That number is 45% of the total revenue — $544,500 — Auburn Renewables would have saved over the 10 years of the abatement.
