AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced two people for criminal offenses during hearings Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
James McPeek of the 500 block of Mulberry Street, Churubusco, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jennifer Bath of the 100 block of East Bement Street, Edgerton, Ohio, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 363 days and was fined $200. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
