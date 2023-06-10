AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County has awarded $142,150 in scholarships to area graduating seniors, homeschooled students, and adults.
Each year, local students have access to over 50 scholarships for post-high school education through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County’s website at cfdeKalb.org. While the majority of the scholarships are geared to current high school seniors, several scholarships are available to adults.
“The Community Foundation DeKalb County appreciates the opportunities to positively impact traditional and non-traditional students through scholarship offerings. Due to our donors’ generosity, we can support our future leaders,” said foundation executive director Tanya Young.
In addition, the Foundation is proud to be able to support various types of continued education. Thanks to its donors, the foundation offers scholarships for vocational and technical training and associate’s and bachelor’s degrees.
Eligibility for foundation scholarships varies widely. Some require the applicant to reside in DeKalb County or to pursue a particular career path. Others have few requirements and allow study in any field. For traditional high school students, completing one application form and essay qualifies students for multiple scholarships, while other scholarships require a specific essay.
For questions or more information, call the foundation office at 925-0311, or email program@cfdeKalb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.