AUBURN — There will be a new sheriff leading the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at the beginning of 2023.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Detective Thomas handily defeated incumbent Sheriff David Cserep II as the Republican nominee for office in Tuesday’s primary election.
Thomas garnered 62.39% of the vote. He finished with 3,231 total votes, compared to Cserep’s 1,948 votes (37.61%), according to figures provided by the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office.
“I was relieved at the results. It was a long campaign and a lot of work went into it,” Thomas said in a phone interview after the results were known.
“I know that my opponent and I had different visions for the sheriff’s department. There’s no doubt we both wanted what’s best for the county,” he said. “I hope that now that this is past us, to move forward together, work together, and do what’s best for the county.”
A 10-year law enforcement veteran, Thomas has worked as a road deputy, school resource officer and detective with the sheriff’s department.
In his campaign preview story, one of Thomas’ priorities was retaining both jail staff and patrol officers and filling vacant positions.
“Our first priority absolutely has to be to retain the officers and the people that we have. … Stop the bleeding, basically,” he said. “We have to look at bringing on more people. Currently, we’re down four deputies for patrol. In our last hiring process, we had about three people apply.”
Thomas said he would like to work other county leaders to see if current courthouse security policies could be modified to eliminate a ban on cellphones and to allow county employees to bypass the security checkpoint.
Another issue Thomas raised during the campaign was to consider partnering with other organizations to establish small, satellite offices in the northwest or southeast corners of the county. “I think that would increase the amount of time a deputy is outside of Auburn,” he said. “We’re always coming and going from Auburn. I think that could increase the presence in those areas and also reduce the response time.”
Cserep, who was seeking his second four-year term, has been in law enforcement since 1987 and has been with the sheriff’s department since 1997. He is second vice president of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.
Unless a Democrat announces his or her candidacy, Thomas will become the new sheriff and lead the department as of Jan. 1, 2023. Both political parties have until noon Tuesday, July 5 to select a candidate to fill vacancies on the general election ballot.
“I would just like to thank the community for their support and confidence in me,” Thomas stated.
