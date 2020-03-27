Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to six in northeast Indiana’s four counties.
The new cases include two in LaGrange County and one each in Noble and Steuben counties.
The cases are the first for LaGrange and Steuben counties. They add to two previous cases — one each in DeKalb counties.
Steuben County
A Fremont Community Schools employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent William Stitt confirmed that the positive diagnosis was received Thursday but could not reveal the patient’s name because of federal law.
The employee is an administrator, who is in intensive care at a Fort Wayne hospital, according to reliable unofficial sources.
In response to the diagnosis, Fremont Community Schools provided information to Steuben County Health Department, Stitt said. Friday, the health department issued a letter to Fremont parents and staff and posted the letter on the school district’s Facebook page.
The letter says the health department received information about “a COVID-19 positive patient ... currently in an Allen County hospital.” It is signed by the Steuben County Commissioners and Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted J. Crisman.
Stitt said from the moment the patient wasn’t feeling well “that employee was trying to distance himself from contact with other employees and students.”
Monday, March 16, was the last day at school for Fremont students, who are on an extended spring break. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of coronavirus develop 2-14 days after exposure.
“The potential risk of exposure for faculty, staff and families in the Fremont Community Schools is low,” said Steuben County Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee. “We highly recommend that individuals follow Governor Holcomb’s executive orders, including staying at home, and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for safety precautions like washing hands, monitoring temperature and calling your healthcare provider or hotline if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.”
The health department encouraged all Fremont school faculty and families to stay at home; monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath; maintain a 6-foot distance from others; and wash hands frequently.
“We understand how startling this situation is for all the faculty and families in the Fremont area,” says the letter from the health department. Along with networking with Stitt, the health department has been in touch with the ISDH epidemiologist.
Because the positive test occurred in Allen County, there was no direct report to local authorities.
Mohler is among three northeastern Indiana school employees who have tested positive for coronavirus. A DeKalb Central United School District staff member tested positive on Tuesday, and Friday it was confirmed a staff member at West Noble School Corp. is hospitalized with coronavirus.
LaGrange County
A husband and wife have tested positive for coronavirus, making them LaGrange County’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The LaGrange County Health Department made the announcement Friday morning.
According to Dr. Thomas Pechin, the LaGrange County health officer, health department staff is working closely with these cases and will continue to monitor the couple to ensure all infection control protocols are being followed.
The health department reports the couple have been self-isolating at home for more than a week with no additional close contact reported. They are husband and wife who recently traveled overseas and returned home early this month. No additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws.
The LaGrange County Health Department said it will provide updates as new information becomes available on its website, lagrangecountyhealth.com.
Noble County
In a news release Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a Noble County resident with COVID-19 has been under care at Parkview Noble Hospital since Tuesday.
The release said the patient with coronavirus is a bus driver and “food director” at West Noble School Corp. in rural Ligonier.
The release urges people to follow Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, and it offered a list of precautions to prevent contracting COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• When you are sick, stay home from work, school or social engagements and respectfully ask others to do the same.
• Perhaps eliminate handshaking or other personal contact as forms of greeting, as disease pathogens are commonly carried on hands. Certainly, avoid kissing.
• Masks are NOT usually recommended to prevent infection. The current coronavirus outbreak has caused a shortage of such masks in many areas. In most cases, wearing some type of surgical or dust mask will not really prevent infection.
• If you become ill, contact your healthcare provider for advice rather than going to an office or urgent care center. Be prepared to stay home until you have recovered and are symptom-free for at least 72 hours or at least seven days since symptoms started, whichever is longer. You also need to be symptom/fever free for 72 hours without the use of any fever-reducing medication
• However, if you are having trouble breathing, call 911 for assistance so healthcare providers can come to you wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.
