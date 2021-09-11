AUBURN — A rare 1948 Tucker automobile has been loaned to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The Tucker comes from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago. The 1948 Tucker and its related interpretive objects will be on display at the museum until Aug. 15, 2022.
Billed as ‘The First Completely New Car in Fifty Years,’ the Tucker brought about excitement in design, technological innovations, and safety standards. Former Auburn Automobile Company designer Alex Tremulis penned the streamlined design.
This Tucker is the eighth one built, bearing serial number #1008. It was won in 1949 by Rudy Schroeder in a raffle, who paid 35 cents for a ticket. It is powered by a four-cylinder, Franklin O-335 helicopter engine that produces 166 horsepower. Tuckers utilized a re-manufactured Cord 810 vacuum-electric, pre-selector, four-speed transmission. When new, the Tucker sold for $2,450.
Next to the Tucker is a display engine, showcasing its unique design modified for automotive use. Two original showroom banners and a copy of the invoice and bill of sale for Tucker #1008 are on display.
For more information, visit automobilemuseum.org, or on Facebook at ACDAM1974.
