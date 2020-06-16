BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board on Monday approved a contract renovation of the Eastside Junior-Senior High School media center.
The board received six bids from contractors and accepted the low bid from Shawnee Construction and Engineering for $644,900.
The board also accepted three alternates for fire-resistive doors ($25,000), wood cabinets instead of plastic ($60,650) and networked lighting controls ($6,500).
The total package of $712,050 is below the project”s budget, and depending on a state review, the fire-resistive doors may not be needed, according to the project’s architectural firm Barton-Coe-Vilamaa.
The board renewed contracts of the superintendent for three years, and of principals and assistant principals for two years.
All administrators except Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens received pay increases of 2% for the coming year. Stephens’ salary will remain unchanged at $99,867.
Other contracts include: Shane Conwell, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer, $91,966 ($1,803 increase); Larry Yoder, Eastside Junior-Senior High School principal, $100,470 ($1,970 increase); Aaron Willard, Eastside assistant principal, $84,354 ($1,654 increase); Orie Foster, Eastside assistant principal, $76,000 (no increase, new to position this year); Kim Clark, Butler Elementary principal, $85,884 ($1,684 increase); Brennen Kitchen, Riverdale Elementary principal, $84,354 ($1,654 increase); and Ryan Abbott, Butler elementary assistant principal, $72,318 ($1,418 increase).
