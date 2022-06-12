For many students, school’s out for summer.
But others have returned to the classroom to participate in summer school programs.
Northeast Indiana school districts offer a variety of summer school options, addressing credit recovery, remediation, a chance to get ahead on credits and even enrichment opportunities.
DeKalb Central schools offers 20 days of high school summer school. Classes began on May 26 and run through June 23.
“We offer a wide variety of courses. Students are able to take a lot of credit recovery with math or English courses. But then we also offer opportunities for some of the underclassmen — they can get their health credits or their P.E. 1, P.E. 2 credits. Some of our upperclassmen can get economics and government courses. We really offer a wide variety,” said Associate Principal and summer school coordinator Austin Harrison.
“Our goal is to help students stay on track for graduation, and summer school really gives us that. It’s a great tool for us to help those kiddos who need to recover a credit. They’re allowed to have that opportunity. But then it also helps some students who want to work ahead ... they’re able to do that as well.”
This year DeKalb Central is not hosting official elementary and middle school summer school, Harrison said.
Instead, the district offered an after-school tutoring program at the elementary schools this spring, Harrison said.
At the middle school, credit remediation is being offered in math to eighth-graders who are incoming freshmen who just need some of those extra resources over the summer to get then prepared for high school, Harrison added.
Fremont Community Schools works with the Steuben County Literacy Coalition to offer summer school to students in kindergarten through eighth grade, said Superintendent Bill Stitt. About 70 students are attending this year, he added.
“The K-8 students also participate in the summer meals program. They receive free breakfast and lunch from our cafe staff,” Stitt said.
Fremont High school offers summer physical education/strength and conditioning and English. The English class is for credit recovery, Stitt said.
Hamilton Community schools completed its IREAD camp this past week, said Superintendent Tony Cassel. The camp is for third-grade students who did not pass IREAD-3 the first time, he added.
General summer school for high school students runs through the end of June and is for credit recovery, Cassel said
“It varies on their need and how quickly they get materials done. Some may get done what they need to do in the first week and some may take all four weeks,” he added.
The school corporation also offers pre-kindergarten camp for three weeks, June 6-24, funded by the Steuben County Literacy Coalition.
“It’s just prepping kids for when they come to kindergarten and being ready, getting used to being in the school setting,” Cassel said.
Hamilton Elementary School Principal Kristyn Watkins spoke highly of the benefits of the pre-kinjdergarten camp.
“They come in in August, ready to go. They know where their class is. They know where the gym is. They know where the playground is. They’re ready to go,” Watkins said of children who have attended the camp.
She said the program also helps to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety incoming students may feel in the weeks leading up to the start of school.
“K-camp is wonderful,” she said. “It helps for a smooth transition.”
The DeKalb Eastern school district also offers a pre-kindergarten jump-start program.
“We have quite a few students who have signed up for it this year and it just gives them a glimpse into what school is like and different types of procedures and learning that go into being a kindergartner. That’s a great program,” said Riverdale Elementary Principal Brennen Kitchen, who also oversees day-to-day operations for the k-6 summer school program.
Kitchen said the district offers both remedial and enrichment k-6 programs.
The Great Adventure program, for kindergartners and first-graders, features field trips and hands-on type learning.
“They went to the draft horse museum. They’ve been to the local bison ranch. They go to a lot of different, unique places throughout northeast Indiana to give kids a look at some of those cool things that they may not experience otherwise,” Kitchen said.
Buggy for Books, for grades two and three, is all about reading and the love of reading, he added. The Summer Science program is for grades four and five.
A Horizons program is for grades three through six. “It is more like a gifted and talented type program. They put on a musical. This year will be ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’” Kitchen explained.
The district offers k-6 language arts and math remedial classes and an IREAD remedial program. Kitchen added.
At the high school level, the DeKalb Eastern school district offers for-credit classes in subject areas including English, math, government, economics, physical education and band.
“Really the high school classes are for-credit classes that kids take during the summer so they don’t have to take it during the school year and they can do other electives toward their graduation,” said DeKalb Eastern summer school coordinator and Butler Elementary School Principal Kim Clark.
“Our P.E. classes are just huge,” Clark said.
“We’re driven kind of by what the kids need and want.”
Clark said the district’s various summer school options are serving about 400 students this year.
Clark said DeKalb Eastern is able to maintain a small student-to-teacher ratio and hires instructional assistants, which may be college students, high school seniors or graduates, as well as those instructional assistants who work for the district during the regular school year.
Central Noble Primary School just wrapped up its two weeks of summer school on Thursday, said Principal Robby Morgan, where about 22 students attended for a combination of math and language arts remediation and enrichment activities.
“We used data from throughout the school year to help target the needs for those kid. But then those same kids were able to do some enrichment classes with P.E. and health, where they get to learn new games, learn some team-building activities, learning the rules of the games. They get to crate one of their own games,” Morgan said.
Students also enjoyed hands-on science activities, such as creating a volcano with dry ice, Morgan added.
Participation levels at West Noble summer school programs are strong, with 425 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 attending, said curriculum director Sarah Wilson. Programs include remediation, enrichment and high school credit classes, Wilson said. Breakfast and lunch is provided at each of the district’s summer school sites.
At DeKalb Central, as of Tuesday, 250 students were signed up for high school summer school.
“That number is an increase from what we’ve had the previous two years,” Harrison said.
“Two years ago, the first year that I was the head of summer school, we did it in a virtual manner because COVID shut down our school that March so we did it online, which is something DeKalb High School had never done before,” Harrison said.
“And then last year was very much a transition year, coming back with a lot of our social distancing … and obviously, for safety reasons, having a lot of protocols in place. So we did see an increase last year from the year before. But then this year, just kind of getting back to school without some of those COVID protocols in place, we’re just back to running summer school at full capacity. I think it is just a testament to nothing beats students being in a school with a teacher for instruction.”
Harrison said the district has not experienced any issues with staffing summer school.
“I think that’s just a testament to our teachers at DeKalb Central. They understand the need for those students. We’ve got to make sure those kiddos are staying on track for graduation and teachers understand that need. They’re willing to go above and beyond and do whatever they can to help make sure our kids are in a successful position to graduate high school in a timely manner,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.