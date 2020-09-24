AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has purchased nearly 400 new items in the past month. Some of the new items that have been added include:
Fiction
“The Fate of a Flapper” by Susanna Calkins (book 2 in the Speakeasy Murders series);
“You Had Me at Hola” by Alexis Daria;
“Of Mutts and Men” by Spencer Quinn (book 10 in the Chet & Bernie series); and
“The Geometry of Holding Hands” by Alexander McCall Smith (book 13 in the Isabel Dalhousie series).
Nonfiction
“A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team” by Arshay Cooper;
“Nobody Does It Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of James Bond” by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman; and
“The Perfect Yankee: The Incredible Story of the Greatest Miracle in Baseball History” by Don Larsen, Mark Shaw, and Yogi Berra.
Youth
“Santiago’s Road Home” by Alexandra Diaz;
“Glitch: To Save the Future, They Have to Protect the Past” by Laura Martin; and
“When You Know What I Know” by Sonja K. Solter.
To place these and other items on hold, visit https://epl.lib.in.us/ and click on “Search The Catalog,” or visit Eckhart Public Library. The Main Library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Teen Library is open 3:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The Willennar Genealogy Center is open 9 a.m. to noon on Monday and Saturday.
