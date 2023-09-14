Motorcyclist hurt in Tuesday crash
AUBURN — A Waterloo teen suffered abrasions following a car-motorcycle crash that occurred at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of C.R. 427 and C.R. 36, Auburn Police said.
AUBURN — A Waterloo teen suffered abrasions following a car-motorcycle crash that occurred at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of C.R. 427 and C.R. 36, Auburn Police said.
Dawson G. Dull, 19, of Waterloo, suffered abrasions to his entire body after he was ejected from the 2007 Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle he was operating.
According to a police report, Dull was following a 2012 Dodge Journey driven by Catherine A. Steck, 50, of Auburn.
Steck told police she was turning right on C.R. 36. As she was turning, Dull’s motorcycle collided with Steck’s passenger side fender.
Dull told emergency responders he thought the Steck vehicle was about to make a left turn. Police said the rear passenger tail light on Steck’s vehicle was not functioning correctly. Police were also told Dull was following too closely to prevent a collision.
Total damage could be as much as $5,000.
