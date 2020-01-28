INDIANAPOLIS — To mark January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division joined with the Illinois State Police, Michigan State Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division to combat human trafficking on roadways.
All four agencies continuously work in conjunction with Truckers against Trafficking and have completed its human trafficking training program, a news release said.
During the week of Jan. 12-18, the four police agencies conducted a joint human trafficking awareness campaign to bring attention to those most likely to encounter human trafficking on roadways — commercial vehicle drivers, truck stop workers and rest park attendants.
Using materials provided by Truckers Against Trafficking, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division conducted public awareness talks with commercial vehicle companies and civic groups. Troopers and civilian motor carrier inspectors also provided informational materials to truck stops, rest parks and to truck drivers they encountered throughout their day-to-day activities.
“As they do every day, our inspectors and troopers were on the lookout for indicators of human trafficking,” the news release said..
During the week they completed 26 public presentations for about 250 people, gave three new media interviews, passed out 783 TAT informational wallet cards, 251 response cards, 171 brochures and 196 widow decals.
Police asked anyone who has information or sees signs of possible human trafficking to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text “help” or “info” to 233733.
