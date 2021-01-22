AUBURN — As a retired pastor and wife, Bill and Becky Teague had two requirements for a landing spot.
Their next town needed to be within an hour’s drive of their eldest daughter in Sturgis, Michigan, and, of course, it had to have a good church.
That still left plenty of choices, but the Teagues say they’re glad they settled in Auburn last year.
The couple have lived all over America — California, Oregon, Virginia, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and, for the last 22 years of Bill’s career, on both sides of Pennsylvania.
They spent two years investigating their options. They discovered St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Auburn and listened to its services on the internet. Bill found himself impressed by Pastor Adam Reasner’s preaching.
They had discovered a good church, so was Auburn a good town? Becky traveled west from their suburban Philadelphia home to investigate. She visited Auburn’s downtown coffee shop, the historic courthouse and city square.
“Auburn looks thriving. The industry’s strong,” she said. She found almost no sign of rundown buildings. She attended a service at St. Andrew.
Friends wondered why the Teagues would want to retire in a cold climate. Becky said they weren’t afraid after living five years in upper Michigan, where temperatures plunged to 30 below zero.
Becky’s research discovered northeast Indiana’s low cost of living, low crime rate and strong health care. The Teagues liked the idea of a right-size city nearby in Fort Wayne, with entertainment and an airport.
So they built a home south of Auburn and don’t regret their decision.
Reasner went though a similar process 6 1/2 years ago as he looked for a church to continue his ministry.
After leaving the U.S. Navy, Reasner and his wife, Sarah, considered themselves ”worldwide deployable,” her said. They decided to move closer to their family, with Adam’s roots in northwest Ohio.
At St. Andrew, he said, “The people wanted to grow and to impact their community. They believed that the best was still yet to come for their church.”
The arrival of the Teagues serves as an affirmation of the church’s bright future, Reasner said.
Having lived all over, the Teagues say they find the Midwest warm and welcoming
“We sure are glad we’re here. Auburn has been just the right size. … It’s got a center and an identity, and — seriously — really wonderful people,” Bill said. When they go into the community, “Customer service … it’s just friendly — even the BMV,” he marveled.
“They were all green flags … no yellow flags, no red flags about coming here. It’s just been positive all the way through,” Becky said.
“It’s been absolutely confirmed. We are confident that this was the right decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.