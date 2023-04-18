David E. Clark-R
Challenger, Mayor of Auburn
1. Why should voters select you to serve as Auburn’s next mayor?
Our community has never seen the infighting and intergovernmental dysfunction that has been the hallmark of the last four years. In Auburn, as in most third-class cities, the mayor is the singular leader of the executive branch of city government. The mayor sets the tone for city departments and sets the agenda for city priorities. The buck stops with the mayor, just as with Governors and Presidents. Responsibility for dysfunction can come from the city council, but the mayor must use communication, public engagement, and compromise to build goodwill and cooperative government. The tone in Auburn is adversarial, and this must change.
As mayor, I will change that tone. My first meetings will be with city council members individually to identify their priorities and work to align those with ours. I will meet with the County Commissioners and County Council to repair those relationships and identify opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.
As a result of the “top-down” management style of the last four years, our neighborhoods have suffered. Sidewalks are crumbling, streetlights are out, electric bills are impossible to pay online, and potholes are everywhere. I will reengage with our neighborhood leaders through monthly meetings. I will meet regularly with Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Owners Association (DABA), and gladly give credit to them for their accomplishments. I will meet with small and large businesses monthly to identify areas of improvement and new opportunities.
Finally, we have not engaged with our legislators or the Northeast Legislative Delegation. If Auburn is to receive funding for roads, health, or public safety, we must build relationships with our delegation in and out of DeKalb County. This is an ideal opportunity to create better relationships with the other municipalities in DeKalb County and County elected officials. My campaign theme is “Growing Auburn Together.” I will deliver on this most important promise beginning on day one. That is the Dave Clark difference.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful mayor?
Communication is at the core of my daily work, but communication that lacks empathy isn’t helpful and doesn’t provide leadership; it is a dictatorship. I have spent my entire professional career setting clear expectations and working with employees or those who report to me to help them achieve and excel. Working toward common goals that are understandable and honorable is simply good management and communication. Empathetic and clear communication will make a major difference in Auburn city government. Celebrating the successes of individuals who have made the team successful is essential. I plan to highlight our team members monthly and share their victories and success stories with our citizens. The mayor is dishonest if the mayor takes credit for every success and victory.
I will also work to find the best and brightest to join me in whatever I do. If I am the smartest person in the room, I have not chosen those around me wisely. As we work with existing department heads or identify new employees, I will strive to learn what obstacles each department faces and do my best to make their jobs easier.
Finding the best place in the city for every employee, hiring based on merit, and giving credit to team members will help rebuild morale and improve customer-based city service.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
My most significant goal, which is challenging to measure, is to begin mending intergovernmental relationships and creating a stronger, more cooperative local government. As mentioned above, this means building and maintaining a solid working relationship with City Council, other municipalities in the county, and the DeKalb County government. Open and regular communication should go beyond local government; creating a business advisory committee is essential to my plan. This group would comprise small and large businesses and provide meaningful feedback to our departments while identifying opportunities for assisting in local business expansion.
Auburn neighborhoods need a voice. To support neighborhoods, I propose that 15% of all budgeted city infrastructure dollars be focused on our neighborhoods and that neighborhoods set these project priorities. If there is no formal neighborhood association, leaders from each neighborhood will be sought out, and neighborhood meetings will be conducted to identify needs. We must work to keep Auburn a great place to live and work. This starts with walkable sidewalks, working streetlights, well-maintained curbs, and pothole-free streets. Improving existing neighborhoods will make our community more livable, but we must also plan for new growth. As we plan new infrastructure, particularly sewer, and water, we must make sure we base growth on the ability of ratepayers to support these expansions. Working with developers to anticipate where new residential and commercial expansion will go will help us make wise financial decisions. We can never again use city tax dollars to fund sewer for a few homes, so few we have to regularly flush water lines. Auburn should also be ready to use residential Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to reduce utility rates and grow our community.
Our ambulance services are not adequate. Public safety is the most basic government service, and when you call 911, you should be confident that an ambulance will show up with life-saving care. Unfortunately, with run times periodically exceeding 30 minutes due to limited capacity, a call to 911 is essentially going unanswered. Parkview is currently providing paramedic-level service to our community. We need to maintain this service while our fire department begins to train first responders for each firehouse to get skilled medical care on the scene quickly. My goal is to expand our fire service by adding basic life support ambulances, to begin with, and possibly build this into a 24/7/365 paramedic level service. The goal of this service is to work in conjunction with the current EMS provider. Transporting patients allows our department to bill insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid, reducing taxpayers’ costs while funding the equipment and training required to provide the service.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning, and development department, as well as leadership changes in others. As a candidate, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
Management style matters in local government as much as it does in business. Turnover and short tenure is a red flag for poor management. Auburn has lost good employees simply because of a the current management style. After the 2007 Kernan Shepherd Report, many Tammany Hall-style state and local government practices were prohibited in various state statutes.
To improve hiring, contracting, and general business practices, I will work with our purchasing and human resources departments to create an ethics policy for the city government. We must include our City Council in developing this document. This document must end conflicts of interest and inconsistent hiring and firing practices. When you search “ethics” on the current city website, it states, the response is “No results matching your criteria.” This is unfortunate and clearly indicates that an ethics policy is critical for Auburn.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I’ve lived in Auburn for over 22 years; Auburn was a choice, not a family legacy, for my wife, Aimee, and I. Sixteen years ago, it became our goal to plant our family roots here in Auburn for our family and daughter, Mackenzie. I graduated from Carroll High School in 1995, worked in steel industry for 17 years, and held a leadership role at SDI for my last five years; I was a volunteer firefighter from 2008–2017. In December of 2016, my real estate practice started as an independent contractor with Northeastern Group Realty. I currently serve as the First Vice Commander of the SAL Post 97, and have volunteered for JA over the past seven years. I have consistently supported organizations throughout Dekalb County, including Hearten House, Image of Hope, DeKalb Humane Society, Lions Club, Kiwanis, Shop with a Cop, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dept. and Auburn Police Dept. Canine Programs, Auburn Police Dept Emergency Response Team, Gary McPheeters Memorial Scholarship Fund, DeKalb Athletics, DABA, Auburn Main Street, and the DeKalb Co. Free Fall Fair.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
Growing our community is a team effort, and not something I can do alone. Together we can build a community that our children and grandchildren want to be a part of for years to come.
