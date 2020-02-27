Church hosting spring supper
AUBURN — Norris Chapel will host a spring supper Saturday, April 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the church, 4793 C.R. 40-A.
A menu of meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, ham, vegetables and homemade pies and cakes will be served for a freewill offering.
