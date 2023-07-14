Beacon offering shred day
AUBURN — Beacon Credit Union will be hosting a free community shred day at its 715 N. Grandstaff Drive location from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
This event is open to the community and gives residents the opportunity to destroy sensitive documents and help prevent identity theft.
