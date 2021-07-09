GARRETT — Charleston Metal Products is teaming up with its employees, customers and vendors to hold a golf outing in support of the United Way of DeKalb County on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Garrett Country Club.
All proceeds raised will be provided to the United Way of DeKalb County in support of partner agencies who help make a difference within the community. This event is open for all to participate. Prizes and awards will be given for best scores, contest holes, and a special hole-in-one contest hole for a $5,000 grand prize. Raffle tickets for door prizes also will be available.
The cost is $70 per golfer and includes lunch. For additional information, or to register a team, please contact the human resource department of Charleston Metal Products at 837-8211 no later than July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.