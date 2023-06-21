WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central Foundation has awarded $800 scholarships to Lionel Cox, Jocelyn Lumpkins and Ethan Arnett to support their future endeavors and academic pursuits.
Cox, a DeKalb High School student enrolled in Impact Institute, has been granted an $800 scholarship for his dedication to the workforce. Currently engaged in an internship, he aspires to pursue a career in construction, with a specific focus on building homes.
Lumpkins, a student at DeKalb High School, has been awarded an $800 scholarship in recognition of her academic performance and commitment to pursuing a career in elementary education. She will be attending Indiana University in the fall, where she will major in elementary education.
Arnett has rececived an $800 scholarship to support his transition into the military upon graduating from DeKalb High School. He has chosen to serve his country by joining the Army Following his military service, he aspires to return to Auburn and become a police officer.
“We are delighted to recognize Lionel Cox, Jocelyn Lumpkins and Ethan Arnett as recipients of the DeKalb Central Foundation Scholarships,” said foundation president Mike Watson.
“Their remarkable achievements, dedication and ambitions serve as an inspiration to their fellow students. We are confident that these scholarships will play a vital role in shaping their future successes, and we wish them the very best in their respective endeavors.”
