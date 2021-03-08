FORT WAYNE — DeKalb Winter Percussion placed second in a competition at Carroll High School over the weekend.
The Winter Percussion unit's next show will be this coming weekend at Franklin Community High School with a performance time of 4:01 p.m. In-person tickets are prices at $7 for adults and $5 for children with two tickets allowed per member.
Access to a livestream will be available at franklinbands.anywhereseat.com. The livestream ticket price is $10, with a $1.25 credit card processing fee. The livestream will be available for the entire day.
Following last weekend’s show, DeKalb drumline section leader Parker Morton said "I am very excited to see where this show is going to go in the coming weeks. We are getting closer and closer to the top spots every week we go out. Also extremely proud of the group and the effort everyone is putting in to make this year happen.”
"Going into the performance we were ready mentally and physically,” said drumset player Aidan Smith. “We showed the judges and spectators just how great DeKalb's music program is. We are fired up for our next competition!"
Synthesizer player Shelby Badger added, "I feel like as the season progresses we are becoming closer as a group. Personally, this is my first year, and I already feel like a part of something bigger than myself, and I truly think this program will continue to succeed with the help of our staff, and our own dedication to the program itself. I personally see myself doing this for the rest of my high school career, and hope I will be able to."
