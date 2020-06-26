AUBURN — The city’s newest church is moving to its own home — and closer to its mission field.
The Gathering has gained approval to occupy a space at 500 N. Grandstaff Drive that formerly housed the Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branch.
The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals this week approved a special exception allowing the church to locate in a shopping center.
“We’ve always known that we were meant to be out by West Edge,” a large manufactured-housing park in west Auburn, said Nicki Tackett, pastor of The Gathering.
“We needed a location that was safe for travel from West Edge, so we can serve the people that are really wanting to be served,” Tackett said.
“When we move into this new location, we will probably grow pretty rapidly,” she added. The building has room for up to 100 people, she said.
The Gathering has been worshipping in the basement of Auburn Presbyterian Church, just south of downtown.
The church launched on Jan. 5 with 18 people present. Attendance had grown to 30 by the end of January. Soon, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily ended in-person worship.
During stay-at-home orders, The Gathering posed a series of videos on Facebook and its website. Tackett said they featured story times for preschoolers, homework help, basic cooking skills for youth and money-saving menu ideas for families, as well as live videos on financial advice for adults and youth. The church’s Hope for Mental Health program has been operating online on Thursday nights.
“We’ve always had the mindset caring for people as whole people, not just spiritually,” Tackett said. “We want to, in this new location, continue some of these programs, as well.”
Tackett said The Gathering seeks to reach “the people who are living paycheck to paycheck and living in poverty in this area.”
She said statistics show that in Auburn in 2018, an estimated 10% or residents were living in poverty, but 41% of households were living paycheck to paycheck. She called them “a population in Auburn that has historically been ignored.”
On May 8, The Gathering was awarded a $50,000 grant from SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect) in Fort Wayne to help families with rent and utilities in Allen, DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties.
“The first week, we helped 62 families with more than $38,000 in rent and utilities. We went through that $50,000 in a week and a half,” Tackett said, and 85% of it was given to families in DeKalb County.
“The stories we heard from these families were absolutely heartbreaking,” Tackett said. She said The Gathering aims to reach “people who have just absolutely lost hope.” She added, “To be able to give them somebody who loved them and could give them a little bit of hope just absolutely changed their outlook.”
Tackett said the new location gives The Gathering space for more frequent youth group meetings, which have attracted young people mostly from West Edge Park.
At worship time, “Our service is very, very different from a traditional service,” Tackett said. Along with songs, Scripture and prayer, “My sermons may be five minutes long,” she said. The congregation continues discussing the day’s topic over a meal.
“We are feeding these people at every point in our programming,” Tackett said.
As another advantage Tackett sees in the new location, it does not look like a church.
“Historically, there’s been a lot of hurt happen to people in churches in Auburn. People don’t have an interest in going to a traditional church building,” Tackett said. “If you want to make a difference, you have to be different.”
The Gathering is looking to begin worship at the new site with an open-air service in the parking lot, July 19 at 5 p.m.
“We want to be very, very cautious when it comes to gathering in an enclosed space,” Tackett said.
The congregation still needs to raise $1,500 before moving to the Grandstaff site. People can donate on the church’s website, thegatheringauburn.org.
“We are trying to get 2,000 people to donate $5 a month. That will fund every program we have,” Tackett said. “This church is about the community. … We would like everybody to be involved in that.”
