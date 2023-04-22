AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 15 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I April 3-12.
Raymond G. Morris of the 8300 block of West 500 South, Hudson,was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for four days served while the case was pending, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
December S. Randle of the 100 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for five days served, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nathan Thomas Chapman of the 1100 block of Quail Run, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on community corrections for one year and must serve one year on probation. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Dai Janae Marie Dowling of the 7900 block of Community Lane, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and four days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and she was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Kristy N. Parker of the 3000 block of Jackson Street, Indianapolis, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Andrew M. Crossley of the 300 block of River Road, Ligonier, received a 60-day suspended sentence and one year of probation fort the illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mallory P. Dickerson of the 6500 block of C.R. 55, Spencerville, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 12 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for six days served while the case was pending. She was placed on community corrections for 168 days and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Charles Bryan Brown of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 2 ½ years in jail, all suspended except four days, for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served and was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years.
Robert Gordon Fifield of the 400 block of North Canal Street, Butler, was sentenced to two years if incarceration, all suspended except 64 days, for auto theft, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 32 days served and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. In a separate case he received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Fermin Perez Hernandez of the 600 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for four days served for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shannon Marie Lacey of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 363 days. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Nickolas Charles Patrick of the 700 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Christopher Dean Lowry of the 400 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mark Allen Krontz of the 1000 block of Susan Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 14 days, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for four days served and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Aislinn Jade Colburn of the 1500 block of South Road, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 363 days. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
