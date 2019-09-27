AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H’ers capped off their week at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Friday during the 4-H Livestock Auction.
Jesse Pranger’s grand champion beef steer received the high bid of the auction, with Complete Maintenance paying $5,500.
The 13-year-old is the son of Chris and Kris Pranger and a member of the Fairfield Farmers. He has participated in 4-H for four years.
“It’s fun,” Pranger said of the beef steer project. “I had a good week.”
Jakob Black’s grand champion dairy beef steer received a winning bid of $3,100 from a group known as Friends and Family of Jakob Black.
Black, 17, is the son of Andy and Julie Black and also is a member of Fairfield Farmers.
Asked what he most enjoys about the dairy beef project, Black said, “The reward from seeing a cow and how it turns out.”
He plans to use his auction proceeds to invest in next year’s 4-H project.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said, reflecting on his grand champion win. “We’ve never had it happen.”
Brooke-Destinee Lockwood received a bid of $1,500 from Wible Realty and Friends and Family of Brooke-destinee Lockwood for her grand champion commercial bird.
Lockwood was recognized for her 10 years in 4-H, during which time she completed 120 projects. Lockwood also received the 2019 Tenure Award. She now attends Huntington University and is the daughter of Troy and Sheila Lockwood.
“4-H has made me the person that I am,” Lockwood said. “I’m just so blessed to be a part of the 4-H community.”
She thanked those who had purchased her birds, saying she would use her auction proceeds for college.
Chloe Taylor’s grand champion barrow received a winning bid of $2,650 from Friends and Family of Chloe Taylor. She is a member of the Fairfield Farmers and the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor.
Also in the swine portion of the auction, Tyson Rowe’s reserve grand champion barrow sold for $3,500 to Friends and Family of Tyson Rowe.
Rowe also was recognized as a 10-year 4-H member and a recipient of the 2019 Tenure Award. He is the son of Christine and Eric Rowe.
“4-H has been a great experience for me. It taught me a lot of things, and I’ve met a lot of nice people. I appreciate everyone who has helped me along the way. I’m very grateful for my friends and family. They’ve helped me tremendously,” Rowe said.
Rowe now attends Purdue University, where he is studying ag systems management.
Squier Pallets paid $2,000 for a selection of dairy items representing Logen Brand’s grand champion dairy winner.
“I really appreciate them buying the product,” Brand said. “Showing dairy means a lot to me.”
Brand, 14, is the son of Kimberlee and David Brand and a member of the Smithfield Busy Bees.
Brand said he plans to use his auction proceeds to buy more animals. He especially would like to buy a Guernsey cow, he added.
Friends and Family of Amarra Nester paid $2,550 for Nester’s grand champion dairy wether goat. Nester, 14, is a member of the Fairfield Farmers and the daughter of Frank and Charo Nester.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity I had this year,” Nester said.
“I love the personality,” she said of the species. “They really are a pet, and you grow to love them.”
In the rabbit portion of the auction, Morgan Thrush received a $600 bid from Garrett State Bank for her grand champion roaster. She is a member of the 4-H Cloverleafs and the daughter of Erin and Mark Thrush.
Rowan Tinker received a bid of $2,000 from Friends and Family of Rowan Tinker for her grand champion market lamb. She is a member of the Nevershirk 4-H Club and the daughter of Angela and John Slentz.
Squier Pallets paid $3,000 for the Horse and Pony Club novelty item that included a horse ornament, gift card, apple butter and pies, only to offer the items back again to be re-auctioned to raise more money. Milan Center Feed and Grain was the successful bidder second time around, paying $1,500.
Squier Pallets also paid $1,000 for the Pink Panther novelty item, and Garrett State Bank paid $1,100 for the summer judging item, which included a variety of foods and a gift card.
