Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. – DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. The agenda includes a proposed development of a Dollar General Store at 433 W. 7th St. Members of the public can attend a virtual meeting by calling 920-3205 after 5:50 p.m. Citizens are asked to mute their phones until the opportunity to speak is offered. Meeting documents may be found online at tinyurl.com/2020AuburnPC.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, meeting through the Zoom platform. The public can watch the meeting by using the meeting ID number 536 305 731 and the password 472289.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn, closed executive session to interview a prospective applicant for the position of police officer.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
