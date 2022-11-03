AUBURN — Bicyclists now have access to a bike workstation in Auburn, thanks to Boy Scout Aidan Smith.
Smith, 17, is a junior at DeKalb High School and is a member of Auburn Boy Scout Troop 169. He installed the bike workstation and tire pump at Rieke Park, where the park meets the trail, as his Eagle Scout service project.
At the station, there are a number of tools attached by metal wiring plus an air pump for tires, Smith explained.
Smith said he came up with the idea of installing the station after his parents had seen a similar one on a bike trail in Colorado.
“Also, a lot of my friends, they don’t go out riding because they don’t have a full, pumped up tire, or maybe the bike’s missing a few parts and they can’t quite fix it because they don’t have the specialized tools,” Smith said.
“It has a pump on it and that’s probably the most used part on it,” Smith said of the workstation.
“I love biking. Being a biker myself I know how hard it is to get some of those tools because they’re very special, just for bikes.”
Smith noted the station, which is the only one in DeKalb County, can be used by cyclists on the trail, as well as those who transport their bicycles to the park to be worked on and repaired.
“It’s pretty easy to get a bike back there. Just take it into the park, whether that’s by riding or by the parking lot,” he said.
After deciding on his Eagle Scout project, Smith approached the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department and Auburn Park Board for their approval.
Smith and his project crew then installed a concrete base on which the station would be mounted.
“After that, there was the collection of the money for funds for it … We raised about $2,200, and that covers the workstation and the plaque that we’re going to add later,” Smith said.
“Most of it was asking the community and asking people and businesses if they would like to help out.”
Before selecting a workstation, Smith said, he researched his options and saw one of the stations he was considering purchasing while in Ohio.
“We saw one there and it was the exact one I had been looking at online,” Smith said.
The online company also offered the workstation to Smith at a discounted price as it was an Eagle Scout project, he added.
Smith and his crew of volunteers installed the workstation during fall break.
“First, we put it together at my house. Then, we took it to the spot where we were going to put it in. We had to drill holes into the concrete and then we used washers to make sure it was level and then we finalized it and bolted it down using special concrete bolts,” Smith said of the installation process.
“It’s very well made and I really like the way it turned out.”
A plaque will be added to recognize sponsors and donors.
Smith thanked those who supported his project: Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, Webb Concrete Construction Inc., Brian’s Automotive, Auburn Presbyterian Church Women’s Association, Norman and Peg Yoder, Barb and Douglas Morrow, Tom and Kate Mason, and the Payne Family.
Auburn Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Eric Ditmars commended Smith on his project.
“The City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is grateful to be involved in Aidan’s Eagle Scout project. Aidan has assisted the City of Auburn residents in providing a true benefit to our trail users,” Ditmars said.
“Working with Aidan on this project has shown the importance of community from an exemplary Scout program providing youth development in our city.
“The project as a whole has gone really well. It will provide a service that is not in the area.”
