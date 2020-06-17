AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department has completed its investigation of a crash May 23 that injured a St. Joe resident.
Spencer K. Bemis, 31, of St. Joe suffered from a brain bleed, a laceration to his head, abrasions to his face and a left clavicle fracture, a police report said. He was unconscious after the crash and was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said Bemis was riding a 2018 Tao Pony 50 motorized bicycle at 12:14 p.m. on May 23. He was traveling eastbound in the 400 block of East Auburn Drive. Witness told police Bemis began to swerve from side to side, crossed the center line and lost control. He was ejected from his bike and became pinned underneath it.
