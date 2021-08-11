AUBURN — A grant from The James Foundation, Inc. will support Easterseals RISE’s Transitions and respite programming in DeKalb County.
“The James Foundation has been a huge support to us in the past,” said Crystal Church-Stavitzke, executive director at Easterseals RISE. “We’re excited that they are willing to come on board again and help support Transitions and respite programs.”
Transitions caters to each program participant’s individual goals and interests, while focusing on community inclusion, developing independence, and preparing participants for employment or post-secondary education for young adults.
Easterseals RISE recently opened an Auburn office to serve as a hub for the Transitions program in DeKalb County, offering a gathering space and convenient access to community activities. The Auburn office also will be a hub for employment services in the county.
Respite provides relief to caregivers of individuals with disabilities by providing trained staff to step in for a period that may range from a few hours to a few days. Easterseals RISE recently opened a respite house in Garrett to accommodate overnight stays for respite participants.
Easterseals RISE is a division of Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana focused on providing services for individuals with disabilities in Steuben and DeKalb counties. Easterseals RISE has a 65-year history of supporting individuals through a range of programs including residential services, day programs, employment services, and educational opportunities.
