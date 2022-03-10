AUBURN — With one piece of vital equipment at the Auburn Water Pollution and Control facility on its last legs, plans are moving forward to replace it with the latest technology.
The Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety approved a contract with Kirk Brothers Construction of Findlay, Ohio, to install a new, high-tech centrifuge system at the water pollution and control facility. The project is part of ongoing upgrades at the facility.
The new system will replace a 25-year-old belt press system, which is aging and hard to find parts for.
Todd Sattison, superintendent of water pollution and control, informed the board that his crew was working to repair the current unit Thursday morning after a small oil leak was noticed around the gearing.
The system is used to separate the solids from the liquids during the water treatment process at the facility.
He said the centrifuge system is the newest technology, with a portion of the system being built in Germany. The new technology will basically spin the liquid out of the solids which will be captured inside the centrifuge.
The good news Sattison shared Thursday morning was the project came in $39,000 under the $1.02 million estimated cost.
With the signing of the contract, Sattison is hoping Kirk Brothers Construction will start the work in April. He said there is a lot of work that can be done ahead of time in preparation for the actual centrifuge to arrive.
All in all, the project will take a year to complete. Once it is time to switch out the machinery, contractors have 45 days to complete the installation, before the next round of solids would have to be removed from the plant.
During the meeting, Mayor Mike Ley and administrative assistant Brandy Coburn presented a short video feature they were hoping to incorporate into the city’s website.
Coburn used an example of the City of Decatur’s website, which features the video technology by CGI Digital.
With the signing of a three-year contract with the company, it will provide the video feature at no cost to the city, which will allow the city to highlight its assets. With the short videos, the city will be able to highlight its positives as a way to attract future residents, visitors and business.
“This is a way to promote our city and local businesses that doesn’t cost us anything,” Ley said.
CGI Digital will work with local businesses who will sponsor the page, in return for links to their businesses, which will coincide with the videos.
“I would like to see this go,” said Herb Horrom, board of public works and safety member.
The board approved the three-year contract with the company.
Ley said a film crew from CGI Digital will be in town this summer to work on the project.
