AUBURN — Christmas came early for employees at the DeKalb County Highway Department as new equipment is coming their way to make things more efficient.
The DeKalb County Commissioners approved spending out of the highway budget for much needed equipment along with a new sign truck to replace an outdated truck. The total amount spent out of two line items was $313,827.
“This will help to create more efficiency and is a good investment,” said Commission President William Hartman.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson agreed with the statement saying, “He (Ben Parker, highway superintendent) has the money in his budget. We need to move on if it is needed.”
Parker’s requests began with permission to purchase a 2022 F5500 from Bill Yoder Ford at a cost of $31,300 with the trade-in of the department’s current sign truck, a Dodge. The crane, bed and equipment on the truck will be installed by H&H Truck Bodies out of Huntertown at a cost of $63,621.
With the truck approval, Parker also asked for three new pieces of equipment.
His first request was for a mini-excavator to replace a 1987 backhoe.
Parker said every time the backhoe is taken out on a job site, it breaks down. The department is currently utilizing the backhoe as its Gradall is currently being repaired. He said the Gradall should be back in working condition within the week.
The mini-backhoe will be used to replace cross-pipes, hole cuts and other maintenance issues. The county highway department currently doesn’t have a mini-excavator in its inventory.
The commissioners approved the purchase of a Kobelco mini-excavator from Southeastern Equipment Company of Fort Wayne for $109,931 with the trade-in of the county’s current backhoe. Parker presented four bids for the mini-excavator and the commissioners went with the piece of equipment the department felt was best for its needs.
The highway department should take possession of the mini-excavator this summer.
The second piece of material approved for purchase was a new broom unit, which helps the department clean roadways during construction. The department currently utilizes a tricycle broom, which is pulled behind a truck.
Parker presented four new models and the commissioners decided on purchasing a Superior broom from Southeastern Equipment for $69,500. The department will keep its current broom as a second piece of equipment.
The final piece of equipment approved was a BROMAG small roller for $39,475 from Southeastern Equipment. The highway department doesn’t currently have a small roller to use on smaller road jobs.
Parker said every time he is in need of a small roller, he borrows a unit from the City of Auburn.
“The city has always been really generous in letting us borrow it,” he said. “It has been frequent enough. I hate to continue to use Auburn’s equipment.”
Parker said it was his intent to request the equipment earlier in the year, but projects have been piling up.
“I appreciate you guys seeing the need. This is the only way we are going to get new roads,” he said.
All of the equipment was included in the 2022 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.