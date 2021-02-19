AUBURN — DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic literally froze in its tracks Friday.
Vaccine doses failed to arrive due to weather delays, so the clinic could not administer any shots.
“It’s affecting the whole state. It would appear they can’t get the vaccine out of Kentucky or Tennessee, so we’re all struggling,” said DeKalb County Health Department administrator Cheryl Lynch, R.N., who oversees the clinic in Auburn.
The parking lot was nearly empty outside the clinic at 708 S. Union St., Auburn, in Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Inside, about a dozen volunteers were making phone calls to reschedule Friday’s 260 appointments for next week.
Lynch said the volunteers reached all but a couple of the people who were scheduled for Friday’s shots before they traveled to the clinic site unnecessarily.
County health officials did not learn until 7 a.m. that Friday’s doses would not arrive, she said.
To make up Friday’s missed appointments, Lynch is planning for the clinic to operate all six days next week, Monday through Saturday. Until now, it has been giving shots four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“We’re hoping that it will be here in time for a clinic on Monday,” Lynch said about the Moderna vaccine.
Since it opened Jan. 13, the clinic in Auburn has administered 3,680 shots. Its daily schedule began with 50 shots per day, then increased to 100, and it reached a peak of 290 vaccinations on the past two Wednesdays, when the clinic is open longer hours than on other days.
So far, no vaccine doses have gone to waste locally, Lynch said.
The clinic was not scheduled to be open last Tuesday, so it avoided the worst day for this week’s snow conditions. Some people who held appointments for late afternoon last Monday arrived early to avoid a heavy snowstorm that began around 3 p.m., said Gabe Creech, the county’s deputy director of Homeland Security.
Most of the shots administered in Auburn so far have been first doses, but Creech said this week the clinic began to see some people arrive for their second shots of the Moderna vaccine, which must be given at least four weeks after the first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.