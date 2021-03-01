AUBURN — An increase in local income tax could be the best way to pay for a new jail, a consultant told DeKalb County officials Monday morning.
The county’s financial consultant, Jeff Peters, discussed the options at a meeting in the courthouse with the County Council and County Commissioners.
To pay for an approximately $25 million jail over a period through 2040, the county would need to raise its income tax rate by 0.3% at first, Peters said.
That would increase county income taxes by $169.27 on a taxpayer with the county’s median household income of $56,421, Peters added.
The tax increase could be reduced after 2028, when the county finishes paying for its new Community Corrections Center east of Auburn. Or the county could leave the tax at the same rate and pay off the jail at a faster pace.
A “correctional facility” local income tax rate of 0.13% now is paying for the Community Corrections Center, Peters said. Under state law, the county can boost that rate by only another 0.07% to a total of 0.2%, he said. However, that would not raise enough money for a jail.
To afford a jail, the county also would have to add approximately 0.23% to its existing tax rate for public safety.
The problem with the public-safety tax is that it must be shared with the county’s cities and towns, Peters said, so the increase would have to be more than actually needed to pay for the jail.
“This would almost double the amount of distribution of public safety income tax money to the cities and towns. If you tell me they are woefully shy on public safety money and they really need that to operate, that’ll be a great thing for them. If they’re fine where they are today, this is going to be a big windfall to them,” Peters said.
State law allows cities and towns to decline their extra public-safety tax income and pledge it toward the jail. “Politically, it may not work out that way,” Peters said.
The county’s current local income tax rate is 2.13% overall, which includes 0.25% for public safety. The county’s share of public safety income tax now chiefly pays for the Central Communications emergency dispatching service, said county Auditor Jan Bauman.
By using an income tax increase to build the jail, the county could avoid a voter referendum on the project, Peters said.
A voter referendum would be needed only if the county wanted to use property taxes to pay for a new jail, he said. However, the county cannot raise property taxes by enough to finance a jail, anyway.
In any case, Peters said, “We’re unaware of any jail project surviving a referendum vote. … It just hasn’t happened yet.”
Peters noted that when the county borrowed money to build the Community Corrections Center in 2018, its plan was to address the need for a new jail in 2028, after bonds for the corrections center will repaid.
Since the start of this year, County Commissioners have been moving ahead rapidly with plans for a new jail. In January, they hired Elevatus of Fort Wayne as the architect to design a new jail. Elevatus also designed the Community Corrections Center, and the jail would be built near the corrections center on county-owned land west of Auburn.
The existing jail, built in the mid-1980s one block east of the courthouse in downtown Auburn, is overcrowded and suffering from structural problems.
County Commissioners President William Hartman said the three commissioners recently toured the new Adams County jail in Decatur. He said they saw ways in which DeKalb County could save money on its new jail and realized a need to plan for increased storage space.
Peters assured the County Council that DeKalb County has a level of debt similar to most counties in Indiana. He said the county should receive a good rating for bonds to build a jail.
“You are well positioned in all regards” financially, he told the council.
In recent years, “We have dug ourselves out of a very deep hole” financially, with Peters’ help, County Council President Rick Ring said.
