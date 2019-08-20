340 S. Broadway, 868-2351
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Upcoming events
Essential Oils will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a “make-and-take” event.
Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Storytime returns
Storytime is for children ages 3 and up.
Miss Anna will read a story and lead a fun craft activity and movement related to the story.
Sessions are from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
This week’s stories are “This Old Van” and “Pete the Cat and his Four Groovy Buttons.”
Youth programs
Coloring and crafts for kids and teens from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
The LEGO club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Adult programs
Tai chi meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Adults interested in coloring can visit the circulation desk. The library will have a place with coloring books available.
New titles available
History: “Without a Prayer: The Death of Lucas Leonard and How One Church Became a Cult.”
Mysteries and thrillers: “Careful What You Wish For” by Hallie Ephron. “Contraband” (Stone Barrington series) by Stuart Woods. “Fire Storm” (Kaely Quinn series) by Nancy Mehl. “Sandra Brown 2019” by Sandra Brown. “Satan’s Army” by Stephen Coonts. “The Dead Girl in 2A” by Carter Wilson.
Literature and fiction: “All the Water in the World” by Karen Raney. “Hollow Kingdom” by Kira Jane Buxton. “Te Confessions of Frannie Langton” by Sara Collins. “The Hotel Neversink” by Adam O’Fallon Price. “The Book of Wonders” by Julien Sandrel.
Comics/graphic novels: “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey.
Science fiction: “Kingmaker” by Margaret Weis and Robert Krammes. “The Mage-Fire War” by L.E. Modesitt Jr.
Teen: “Let’s Call It a Doomsday” by Katie Henry. “The Missing of Clairdelune: Book Two of The Mirror Visitor Quartet” by Christelle Dabos.
Children: “Awesome Dog 5000” by Justin Dean. “Bunny in the Middle” by Anika A. Denise. “Can I Keep It?” by Lisa Jobe. “Truth or Lie: Dinosaurs!” by Erica S. Perl.
Chilton database
Are you a do-it-yourself mechanic? Check out the library’s Chilton Library Database to access step-by-step service and repair procedures for over 2,600 vehicles.
The database includes wiring diagrams, troubleshooting guides, diagnostic codes, plus photos, illustrations and videos.
Visit the library for more information on how to use this information.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
