Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 19-21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kyler Price, 23, of the 2100 block of South Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. May 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; theft and criminal trespass, both Class A misdemeanors.
Kayden Slone, 19, of the 3000 block of Canterbury Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. May 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Fulk, 40, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. May 19 by Garrett Police on charges of invasion of privacy with prior, a Level 6 felony; and invasion of privacy as a Class A misdemeanor.
Quanah Plowman, 26, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 4:53 a.m. May 20 by Garrett Police on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Adrian Cruz, 25, of the 300 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. May 20 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dana Gierhart, 60, of the 800 Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. May 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, both Level 6 felonies; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident and criminal recklessness, both Class B misdemeanors.
