BUTLER — A two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on C.R. 40 near Butler sent one person to the hospital.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of C.R. 40. Upon arrival, they found a passenger car that had run into the back of a parked semi-tractor trailer.
Peggy Puckett, 72, of Butler, was traveling west on C.R. 64 when she ran into the back of a parked semi driven by Jason Brock, 40, of Fort Wayne. Brock’s vehicle and trailer was parked along the side of the road with its hazards on as he was unloading a piece of machinery.
Brock was sitting in the piece of machinery when Puckett ran into the back of the truck. Puckett’s vehicle came to rest on top of the trailer after hitting the piece of machinery.
Puckett’s Toyota RAV4 sustained heavy front end damage and she complained of chest and back pain. She was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Brock didn’t report any injuries or damages.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Butler Police Department, Butler Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Noel's Towing.
