AUBURN — Expressions Gallery in the Auburn Atrium MarketPlace is celebrating five years of “Ornaments For a Cause.”
Over the past five years, the gallery has donated thousands of dollars to needy causes of DeKalb County. Artist and owner Nina Bennett has selected Shelter (Sonshine) Ministries as the recipient of this year’s fundraising gift.
Area artists and artisans donate their talents each year to produce beautiful ornaments for the public to purchase with $20 donations, with the entire amount going to this year’s ministry.
Any adult age 18 and older who would like to help out by designing an ornament is welcome.
Participants should stop at the gallery, at 106 W. 6th St. inside the Atrium MarketPlace, and pick up an unfinished ornament for a $5 deposit. When the finished ornament is turned, in the $5 will be refunded.
Bennett said Expressions Gallery thanks the community and area artists and artisans for five years of support to make these gifts a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.