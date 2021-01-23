Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn. A closed executive session will take place, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and ending at approximately 2 p.m., to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School, school board meeting room, room 49. The agenda includes Head Start renovation bids; Head Start truck purchase; and Martin Riley roofing proposal.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse. The agenda includes an organizational meeting with election of offices and oaths of office.
5:30 p.m. — Butler Parks and Recreation Board, Butler City Hall council chamber. The agenda includes consideration of: Maxton Park disc golf project signage; Hathaway Park baseball field mural; baseball and softball activities; a report on maintenance activities; and a report on the park master plan.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission Waterloo Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn.
