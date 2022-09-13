AUBURN — After beginning to make wage adjustments in 2022, the DeKalb County Council is continuing to bring county wages up to a respectable level with the 2023 proposed budget.
County employees won’t see a flat increase across the board, as the council took a look at each individual job classification and its minimum and maximum salary range, adjusting wages from there.
Council President Rick Ring classified the raises as “all over the board” during the first reading of the 2023 salary and wage ordinance on Tuesday.
He said the average raise when you look at it across the board is 6.49% for those county employees who aren’t elected officials. Salary ranges for elected officials are set at the state level.
During 2022 budget discussion, Ring classified the raises received by county employees for 2022 as “significant.”
In considering a minimum and maximum salary range for each individual job classification, the county turned to an outside source that completed a study of each job classification within county government.
Ring said those comparisons were made to equal jobs with other governmental entities across the state.
He said for those comparisons where there is no equivalent private sector job, all governmental entities are in the same boat when it comes to the struggle of paying its employees what they are worth.
“We have a limited amount of money to pay these positions,” Ring said. “We are almost on the same plane as other counties. The hard part for us is those jobs that have similar jobs in the private sector, those companies can raise their rates faster than we can.
Ring went on to explain that the county must “work within the parameters it is given.”
The last independent study of wages that was undertaken by the county was in 2019. At that time, though, job descriptions were the only metric which was set.
“A lot of counties are in the same boat. They are all reaching out for help because of how volatile wages are right now,” he said.
The DeKalb County Council and DeKalb County Commissioners will see a 5% raise in 2023.
Ring said the majority of the increase in the proposed $37,089,531 budget is from wage adjustments, a priority for the council when it drafted the budget.
With all of the wage increases, Ring said the county did not achieve its goal of saving 30% in reserve, but he did say after talking with the county’s financial advisor, he was comfortable with where the county stood because money was still being earmarked for the county’s rainy day fund.
The proposed budget has $334,000 set aside in the rainy day fund.
“At the end of 2023, we are still achieving an amount that our financial advisors are approving,” he said.
In discussing wages, the Council did come to one snag as the Commissioners approved moving Travis Holcomb’s position as deputy veterans affairs officer to a full-time position on Monday. That job change came at the request of Rhonda Hunkler, DeKalb County veterans services officer. To accommodate the change from part-time to full-time, the office will forgo the filling of a clerical position.
The snag came when discussing the hourly pay rate for both positions for 2023. Ring requested that Councilwoman Amy Demske, who serves as the council’s liaison for the Veterans Affairs Office, meet with Hunkler before the second and third reading of the budget. That will allow for those wages to be finalized.
A public hearing on the 2023 budget will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Council can still consider changes on the budget at that time before approving it on second and third reading. The budget has to be submitted to the state by Oct. 1.
Tuesday’s budget discussion also included the first reading of the 2023 budget for the DeKalb County Airport. The airport’s proposed budget is $1,595,676.
