Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 24-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Clifton Gamble, 37, of the 200 block of South Street, Corunna, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Feb. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Tina Farber, 49, of the 700 block of Buchanan Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Aundrea Lothamer, 30, of the 700 block of Buchanan Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Quran Kiya, 25, of East Pointe, Michigan, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Feb. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of attempted theft and attempted fraud, both Class A misdemeanors.
Wayne Wells, 18, of the 5200 block of C.R. 21, Garrett, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Feb. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
