Driver complains of back pain following crash
AUBURN — One driver complained of back pain but refused medical treatment in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 7th and Baxter streets, Auburn Police reported.
Police said Jana L. Martin, 62, of the 5100 block of C.R. 55, Auburn, complained of back pain. She refused medical treatment and was transported home by paramedics.
According to a crash report, police said Martin, driving a 2015 Ford Taurus, was traveling west in the 700 block of East 7th Street and did not realize that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jared T. Lange, 19, of Fort Wayne, had stopped in front of her.
Martin told police she tried to avoid the collision, but struck the rear bumper of Lange’s vehicle. Lange was not injured in the crash.
Police estimated total damage to both vehicles to be up to $10,000. Both vehicles were towed, according to a crash report.
Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 22-24, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Matthew Cooper, 31, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 22 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Desmond Kenner, 32, of the 2300 block of Whitemore Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Feb. 22 by Garrett Police on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and operating a vehicle with no insurance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lauren Wachtman, 63, of the 900 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Feb. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.