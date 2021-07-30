GARRETT — Adult Summer Reading at the Garrett Public Library was a great success, with a total of 561 books read, the library reported.
The historic display, “Tales as Old as Time,” will remain in the upstairs display cases in the south hallway through the end of the summer.
The Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit is “Hoosiers and their Hooch; Perspectives on Prohibition,” and is made possible by Kroger.
The August adult Take ‘n’ Make project is bottle cap magnets. Stop by the upstairs circulation desk and pick up a kit, limited to one per patron over 18.
Genealogy Club meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the special guest speaker,will be Jeanne Regan-Dinius from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The topic will be cemetery laws and practices in Indiana.
The Adult Afternoon Book Club will meet Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Summer Guests” by Mary Alice Monroe. The book to be discussed in September, “The Rain Watcher,” by Tatiana Derosnay will be available for check out. Books may be picked up at the upstairs circulation desk.
The Community Care Food Pantry and Garret wt Public Library are furnishing “Cooking with Cents” bags. Stop by and pick one up on the 15th of each month. Bags include a couple of low cost recipes along with some of the ingredients needed to prepare them.
The new Adult Evening Book Club will meet on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes will be discussed at the Aug. 19 meeting. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.