Nathan Gotsch, an Independent candidate vying for the 3rd District Congressional seat, wants to bring a little bit of that DeKalb Baron spirit to Washington.
“DeKalb, it’s not flashy; it takes teamwork and relying on each other. I feel like so much of our politics could use a little bit of that spirit,” he said. “These communities are the backbone of America, but they need help right now.”
Gotsch says on his website, “We can’t rely on the Republicans and Democrats in Washington who helped create this chaos — and in some cases, cheered it on — to resolve it.”
Those words refer to the spiraling inflation, over a million deaths from COVID-19, mass shooters murdering children in schools, and the violent mob that stormed the Capitol trying to kill police officers and prevent the peaceful transfer of power.
“The people in Washington don’t think about places like DeKalb County. Everything is about big cities and the suburbs,” he said. “When Chevrolet makes a commercial about the ‘Heartbeat of America,’ they come to places like DeKalb County.”
Gotsch is the grandson of Ben Davis, of Ben Davis Chevrolet. He said he spent countless hours growing up washing cars at the dealership.
“My grandfather used to talk about how Auburn gave us so much, we have a responsibility to give back,” Gotsch said. “To him, it was about helping the local community. Those values are what led me to the place where I felt we have to do something different.”
Gotsch is running for the 3rd District seat against incumbent Republican Jim Banks and challenger Gary Snyder, a Democrat.
“Running as an Independent is a way of giving people and opportunity to stand up and say we aren’t OK with party politics,” he said. “The nastiness that has affected the political discourse has affected the government all the way down to city council meetings.
“I don’t recognize the Republican Party I grew up with.”
He said he spent the month of August visiting all 13 counties within the 3rd District. He said it was during that time he learned people are excited to find out there is another choice on the ballot this fall.
“There is energy in my campaign because people are sick and tired of what politics has become,” Gotsch said.
Gotsch believes that politicians need to take a more common sense approach when dealing with issues affecting residents of northeast Indiana and the United States.
If elected to office, Gotsch said there are immediate actions that can be put in place to help alleviate inflation such as removing tariffs on foreign goods that are hurting Americans. Steel carries a 25% tariff, which he believes could be repealed tomorrow, putting money back in the pockets of Americans.
“Regulations are making it hard to bring goods to market,” he said, pointing to the baby formula shortage that hit the United States earlier this year. He said a simple regulation change would have allowed formula to be imported from Europe.
Gotsch has been hearing the same thing as his competitors while campaigning in northeast Indiana. Residents want something done on inflation. He believes it is important to fight inflation from the supply side instead of raising interest rates, which will ultimately cause a recession.
“We need to do whatever we can to make it easier for businesses to bring more products and services to the market, increasing the supply to meet consumer demand, and lowering prices in the process,” he said on his campaign website.
On the abortion issue, Gotsch said the most effective tools government can use is better access to contraception and improved sex education. In addition to pushing for legislation addressing those areas, as a member of Congress, he said he will work to provide support and services that will make it much more likely a woman who finds herself pregnant will decide to keep the baby. That includes things like prenatal and postnatal care, paid parental leave, child care assistance and a refundable child tax credit.
“Sending me to Congress sends a message to people all around the country that we are ready to reject the extreme partisanship and political rhetoric that has come to characterize American politics,” he said. “It is exciting for me to think northeast Indiana can lead the way on this. We can get back to these small town values, focusing on community over chaos.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.