June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter has a simple message for Hoosiers: you are not alone.
“Right now, there are thousands of Hoosiers who are affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in one way or another,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
“They may be concerned about changes they are experiencing or noticing in a loved one. They may be caring for someone with dementia and feeling overwhelmed. They may be wondering if there is anything they can do to reduce their risk of developing the disease. Regardless of the concern, free, confidential help is available any time it is needed.”
There are a number of things Hoosiers can do to help raise awareness of the disease and the resources available.
• Share your story. Alzheimer’s impacts everyone. When those affected choose to share their stories, it makes others feel less alone in their experiences.
• Go purple. Purple is the official color of the Alzheimer’s movement. Wear purple during the month of June to help raise awareness.
• Get social. Talk about the impact of the disease on social media, and share links to resources. When sharing a photo on Instagram or Twitter, use the hashtag #ENDALZ to be part of the conversation.
• Learn about the disease. There are a number of misconceptions about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Get the facts about the signs and symptoms, the stages of the disease, ways to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and more by visiting alz.org.
• Learn about volunteer opportunities. Volunteers are always needed to help deliver programs and services, organize fundraising events, and advocate on behalf of those living with the disease and their caregivers. Learn more at alz.org/Indiana/volunteer.
• Raise funds through The Longest Day. On or around the summer solstice on June 21, people across Indiana and around the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. Registration is available at alz.org/thelongestday.
About 110,000 Hoosiers age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. Another 216,000 are serving as unpaid family caregivers. Free, confidential help is available around the clock through the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline: (800) 272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.