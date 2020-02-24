ASHLEY — Flames destroyed a two-story home southwest of Ashley just after 11 p.m. Friday.
Occupant Devon Barnhart was treated for smoke inhalation, said Ashley-Hudson Fire Chief Dave Barrand.
The fire, at 0933 C.R. 19, was reported at 11:08 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy fire was coming from the rear, one-story, part of the home and was quickly spreading to the two-story section, according to a news release.
Ashley-Hudson crews were assisted at the scene by tankers and firefighters from Corunna, Salem Center, Kendallville, Waterloo, Steuben Township, Garrett and Butler fire departments. Hamilton firefighters stood by at Ashley’s station.
The blaze was brought under control at 11:44 p.m., and fire crews returned to service at 3:33 a.m.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS also assisted.
Barrand estimated the total loss at $150,000. The home is owned by Cynthia Prater.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
